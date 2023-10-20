DYSS flags-off 1st batch of trekkers for Gulmarg

Srinagar, Oct 20: Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports Department, Waseem Raja on Friday flagged-off a large contingent of boys for a 4 days residential trekking expedition to Gulmarg, famous tourist destination of Kashmir from the premises of Youth Hostel, here.
The contingent of boy trekkers consisting of 40 boys students from different Government schools of district Srinagar were flagged-off for Gulmarg along with officials from the Department. The Second batch of trekkers comprising girls will be flagged off on 25 October from the same venue.
While expressing their thoughts about such initiatives of the Department, young trekkers looked very enthusiastic about it and took a pledge that they would utilize this opportunity in shaping up their personality. On the flag-off, JD YSS advised the students to enjoy their life to the fullest in nature’s beautiful destination of Gulmarg.
He impressed upon the students to avoid much mobile usage and to go through the history of these naturally rich and ecstatically beautiful places.
He advised the student trekkers that while trekking they should keep their surroundings clean and litter free. Raja said that the Department of Youth Services & Sports will continue to organise such trekking camps for the students and non-students of other districts as well.
Others who were present at the flag-off ceremony include DYSSO Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone and other senior officers and officials of the Department.
The camp has been organised by Youth Services and Sports office Srinagar.