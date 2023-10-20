DYSS flags-off 1st batch of trekkers for Gulmarg

The contingent of boy trekkers consisting of 40 boys students from different Government schools of district Srinagar were flagged-off for Gulmarg along with officials from the Department. The Second batch of trekkers comprising girls will be flagged off on 25 October from the same venue.

While expressing their thoughts about such initiatives of the Department, young trekkers looked very enthusiastic about it and took a pledge that they would utilize this opportunity in shaping up their personality. On the flag-off, JD YSS advised the students to enjoy their life to the fullest in nature’s beautiful destination of Gulmarg.