DYSS Kangan Zone organizes inter-school games

Srinagar: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Kangan Zone today organized Zonal Level Inter-school Athletic meet under the age group of 14 and 17 years at Sheikh Ul Alam Ground Kangan.

As per the statement, in the event 210 student athletes of 22 Schools participated in which Government Boys Middle School Bonizel bagged 8 gold, 1 silver and 1 brown medals respectively under u/14 girls and was on the top medal tally.

ZPEO Kangan, Muhammad Shafi Bhat encouraged students for showing enthusiasm towards the event and awarded position holders with medals.