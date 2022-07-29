DYSS Kulgam organises Cycle Race

Kulgam, July 29: The District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Kulgam organised a Cycle Race for boys under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative today.
Scores of students participated in the cycling event from Chawalgam via Bypass and culminated at Mini Stadium Kulgam.
Students from Zone Kulgam participated in the event.
Later, the top performers and participants were felicitated at a function here.
The department also organised a separate rally under the banner “Har Ghar Tiranga” and as many as 80 students participated in the event.
The rally was flagged-off by DYSSO Kulgam from Mini Stadium here and it passed through the main market Kulgam and culminated at Mini Stadium Kulgam.