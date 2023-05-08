DYSS Pulwama conducts World Red Cross event

Srinagar, May 8: District Youth Services and Sports Pulwama conducted an event related to World Red Cross Day on Monday.
Principal Maxwell Collage Sheikh Feroz Ahmad was chief guest on the occasion and familiarise the students with the idea of the World Red Cross Day and spoke about the history and future plans of the Red Cross Foundation.
A short video clip showcasing the story of the Red Cross Foundation and its objectives was played which helped the students know more about the revolutionary ideas of the Foundation as
The students participated in a painting competition pertaining to the Red Cross Society with special emphasis on its contribution during emergencies and disasters in and outside India.