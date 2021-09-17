DYSS to organise Panchayat, Inter Zone district level competitions

Srinagar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) is all set to start sports activities in various games at Panchayat, Inter-Zone District Level.

Both girls and boys would be taking part in good numbers in the sports competitions being played in all the 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Director of the Department Gazanfar Ali has asked its officers for making the Inter-Zone District Level Competitions successful. He in his message to the field staff of the Department has stressed upon following all the Covid-19 related SOPs during the conduct of these competitions.

About involving non-students in the activities of games and sports, Director Sports said, “The Department of Youth Services and Sports is the primary department for tapping and encouraging sports talent in the school children. However, while sensing the importance of games and sports for non-students as well, the GOI and JK’s UT administration has taken up many initiatives in this direction. While acting upon the guidelines received from the Principal Secretary To Government Youth Services and Sports Department J&K Alok Kumar, participation of non school going children and uneducated youth is prioritized in every panchayat of the JK UT.”