DYSSO Ganderbal organises Trekking Camp

Srinagar: District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Ganderbal, today organized District level Trekking Camp at Sonamarg for Boys U/17 & U/19 Years.

The said Trekking Camp was flagged off by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafkat Iqbal from Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

About 47 trekkers of different schools from District participated in the said Trekking Camp which is being organised by Youth Services and Sports.

While interacting with the Trekkers, DYSSO advised the students to avoid much mobile usage and go through the history of Sonamarg and the alumni trekkers and other adventurists.

He also advised the students to keep the environment neat and clean by not throwing polythene and other things.

DYSSO informed that Department of Youth Services and Sports will continue to organise such trekking camp for Girls of the District in coming days, adding that the duration of camp will be 05 days for boys, and next five days for girls.

Pertinently all arrangements are put in place in advance at Sonamarg by the activity section of Youth Services and Sports Officer Ganderbal.