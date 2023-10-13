EB approves T20 cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympic Games, IOC Session to vote on Monday

Mumbai, Oct 13: Twenty20 cricket for men and women will be part of the Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles once the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee gives its final approval on Monday to a proposal put forth by the American organisers of the Games.
The proposal to include cricket (T20) along with baseball softball, squash, lacrosse (sixes) and flag football, a limited contact version of American Football, as additional sports for the Los Angeles Olympic Games cleared a major hurdle on Friday when the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sent the proposal for voting by the IOC session starting here on Monday.