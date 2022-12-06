Eco-Tourism Society Kashmir thanks HM, LG for addressing their long pending demands

Srinagar: Urging the government that much more needs to be done to put Jammu and Kashmir’s ecotourism on the map of the world, Sameer Baktoo, president of the Eco-Tourism Society of Kashmir, today praised the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in responding to stakeholder demands.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, LG J&K, the department of tourism, Kashmir and other concerned authorities for addressing our-long pending demand for throwing open the tourist taxi permits, (Contract Carriages) in J&K,” Baktoo, said in a statement issued here.

However, he demanded that the price for each taxi permit be kept as low as possible and possibly in line with the previous taxi permit price, which was low and affordable for all.