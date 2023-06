Kupwara: Cultural wing of the Education Department Kupwara in collaboration with Model Higher Secondary School Kupwara organised a cycle race which took off from DC complex Kupwara and culminated at Boys Degree College Kupwara.

The programme was organised on the eve of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The race was flagged off by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara A H Fani and Principal BHSS Kupwara Mehraj ud Din Shah and other officials.