Elegant Strikers beat Srinagar Gymkhana

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Elegant Strikers emerged victorious by 7 wickets.

Batting first, Srinagar Gymkhana scored 177/5 in 20 overs. Syed Rasool scored 84 and Raja Muzaffar scored 52. For Elegant Strikers Zahid Nabi Picked 1 wicket giving only 24 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Hurair Sofi, who proved to be the Man of the match.

In reply Elegant Strikers chased the target in 19 overs losing only 3 wickets, Hurair Sofi scored 78 and Owais Shah scored 40 runs. For Srinagar Gymkhana Abid Sheikh picked 1 wicket.