Elegant Strikers register win against Dar Enterprises Chatterhama

Batting first, Dar Enterprises scored a big total of 191/5 in which Imran Haroon scored valuable 69 runs and Aqib scored a quick-fire 48 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Elegant Strikers Akash Ayoub, who proved to be the game changer by scoring a blistering knock of 66 from just 23 balls and Hurair scored valuable unbeaten 59 runs.