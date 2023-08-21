Elegant Strikers register win against Dar Enterprises Chatterhama

Srinagar, Aug 20: In an exhilarating start to the second season of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Elegant Strikers emerged victorious by defeating Dar Enterprises by 7 wickets.
Batting first, Dar Enterprises scored a big total of 191/5 in which Imran Haroon scored valuable 69 runs and Aqib scored a quick-fire 48 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Elegant Strikers Akash Ayoub, who proved to be the game changer by scoring a blistering knock of 66 from just 23 balls and Hurair scored valuable unbeaten 59 runs.
In a display of remarkable teamwork and determination, Elegant strikers chased down the target with 7 wickets to spare. Chief guest on the occasion was Dr Anshu Kataria Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges Rajpura, SP Hazratbal Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar, Chairman Cemtac Cements Riyaz Ahmad commended the players.