Endurance athlete Preeti Mhaske to pedal from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Srinagar: Preeti Mhaske, a Pune native and three-time holder of Guinness World Records in the adventure sports category, will pedal from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 11 days.

She will promote “Organ Donation” on her expedition, throughout India and abroad. Her expedition was flagged off at Srinagar by Firdaus Baba, GSPFP (JKL) chief.