Endurance athlete Preeti Mhaske to pedal from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Srinagar: Preeti Mhaske, a Pune native and three-time holder of Guinness World Records in the adventure sports category, will pedal from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 11 days.
She will promote “Organ Donation” on her expedition, throughout India and abroad. Her expedition was flagged off at Srinagar by Firdaus Baba, GSPFP (JKL) chief.
As per the statement, earlier Preeti Mhaske was felicitated with “Capt Laxmi Sehgal Puraskar” at the hands of GSPFP National President Dr Anant Bhagwat on the eve of ‘Parakram Din’ (Netaji Subhadhchandra Bose Birth Anniversary-23 January) in a grand ceremony in “Bhandarkar Research Institute”, Pune.
“Amongst others to be felicitated on this occasion from J&K were; Inshah Bashir (Kashmiri International Wheelchair Basketball Champion), Samreen Khan (1st and youngest elected Sarpanch from district Rajouri ) and Nidhi Jamwal, Jammu ( President of nationwide organisation- “Gaon Connection).”