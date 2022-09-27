England ‘offers’ to be neutral venue for Indo-Pak Test series, BCCI ‘not interested’

London: England and Wales Cricket Board has informally offered to be the hosts if India and Pakistan plan to play a bilateral Test series but BCCI sources said chances of that happening in near future is “next to nil”.

The UK daily ‘Telegraph’ reported that “Martin Darlow, the deputy chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current Twenty20 series and offered England’s grounds as venues for ideally a three-match Test series in future.”

While the ECB has made the offer for its own commercial gains, the powers that be in the BCCI laughed off the suggestions and said that no such possibilities might arise at least in the next few years.