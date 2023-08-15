England set to face Zimbabwe in bilateral series for 1st time since 2003

The match will be the first bilateral game between these sides since 2003. The tour was announced following an agreement between the two sides to play a four-day men’s Test match in 2025.

The match is scheduled to take place from 28 May with the venue confirmation to be done later.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasized, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s," Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said as quoted by ICC.