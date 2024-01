Hyderabad, Jan 22: England’s first practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday began without uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who is still in the UAE due to visa issues delaying his arrival in India.

Bashir, who plays for Somerset in England’s domestic cricket circuit, is of Pakistani heritage and is the only member from the Test side facing paperwork issues. Dan Lawrence, named as Harry Brook’s replacement, is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Monday night.