Ensure speedy completion of all sports infrastructure projects: Advisor Khan

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the physical progress achieved on various projects like Arun Jaitley International Stadium at Kathua, construction of synthetic hockey turfs at Polo Ground, Srinagar and K.K Hakku stadium, Jammu, Mini Stadium at Parade Ground, Jammu, multi-purpose indoor sports halls at Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Budgam and other places, Gymnastics hall at MAM Stadium Jammu, Skating rink at Jammu, Lawn Tennis court at Jammu and several similar other projects were also discussed in detail.

While reviewing the progress on these projects, Advisor Farooq Khan stressed upon the officers for speedy and timely completion of all the projects of JKSC to provide sportspersons of J&K a reliable and modern type of sports infrastructure to realize their potential. He asked them to make concerted efforts to involve more and more youth into sports to channelize their energies.

Speaking on the progress made on construction of Arun Jaitley International Stadium at Kathua, synthetic hockey turfs at Srinagar and Jammu and other big projects, Advisor Khan directed the officers that all these big sports stadiums should be equipped with all types of modern facilities.