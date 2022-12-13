EPFO Jammu organises Nidhi Aapke Nikat

Jammu, Dec 13: Nidhi Aapke Nikat and Pension Adalat for the month of December 2022 was conducted by EPFO Regional Office, Jammu today for the stakeholders of Jammu & Kashmir.
As per the statement, the EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to the settlement of claims, redressal of grievances, facilitating stakeholders and so on. Considering a large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at the doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.
Efforts are made during the Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme to redress cases/grievances the same day or at the earliest, the statement reads.