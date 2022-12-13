EPFO Jammu organises Nidhi Aapke Nikat

As per the statement, the EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to the settlement of claims, redressal of grievances, facilitating stakeholders and so on. Considering a large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at the doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.