EPFO Srinagar organises seminar

After implementation of EPF and MP Act, 1952 in the UTs of J& K and Ladakh, employees are entitled to an Insurance Scheme titled Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to a maximum of Rs 7 lakh (in the event of serving members).

“A minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh is paid to the dependant/nominee of the deceased member if the employee has been a member for a continuous period of one year. Insurance benefits vary according to the length of service and the balance amount in the PF account of the member. PF Commissioner, J&K and Ladakhemphasised the need to maintain as much balance in PF Account as the members can, to get maximum benefit under EDLI,” the statement reads.