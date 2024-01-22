Erin Mir makes waves with 1st AITA U-12 championship victory

Srinagar, Jan 22: A 10-year-old tennis sensation, Erin Mir, is turning heads and making waves in the world of tennis.

Since commencing her professional training in March 2022, Erin’s unwavering commitment and tireless work ethic on the court have set her on a trajectory of remarkable success.

On November 23, 2023, Erin achieved a significant milestone that resonated far beyond the local courts – she secured her first-ever victory in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-12 Championship series. The triumph marked a turning point in Erin’s budding career and underscored her prowess as a promising talent in the Indian tennis landscape.