Etihad FC beats Young Iqbal FC 2-1

Srinagar, Oct 15: In the ongoing Pele of Kashmir league cum knockout football tournament one match was played at Eidgah Playing field here on Friday.
In the match, Etihad FC clashed with Young Iqbal FC. Etihad FC won the match by 2-1 goals. Aakib scored both the goals for Etihad FC while Anas was the scorer for Young Iqbal.
The tournament is being organized by Player Welfare Forum Iddgah in collaboration with J&K Football Association. It is being held in memory of former footballer late Farooq Ahmad who was known as Pele of Kashmir.