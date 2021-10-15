Etihad FC beats Young Iqbal FC 2-1

In the match, Etihad FC clashed with Young Iqbal FC. Etihad FC won the match by 2-1 goals. Aakib scored both the goals for Etihad FC while Anas was the scorer for Young Iqbal.

The tournament is being organized by Player Welfare Forum Iddgah in collaboration with J&K Football Association. It is being held in memory of former footballer late Farooq Ahmad who was known as Pele of Kashmir.