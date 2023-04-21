Europa League: Sevilla beat Manchester United to roar into semifinals

Madrid, Apr 21: Six-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla roared into the semifinals of the tournament with a 3-0 win at home to Manchester United.

Moroccan international striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice on Thursday night as Sevilla sealed a 5-2 aggregate win, which is all the more remarkable due to the fact that they fell 2-0 down in the first half at Old Trafford last week.