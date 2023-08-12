Evening swimming competition enthrals Pulwama residents

The swimming competition, which was organised by the district administration Pulwama under the banner of Mission Amrit Sarovar, Meri Maati, Mera Desh, attracted spectators from several parts of the district.

Dozens of earthen lamps lit by the senior officials brightened the spot and presented an overwhelmingly beautiful site. A knot of photojournalists and videographers rushed to the area to cover the unique event that enlivened the village till late evening.

“It is for the first time that such a late evening swimming competition was organised,” said an official.