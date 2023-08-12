Evening swimming competition enthrals Pulwama residents

Pulwama, Aug 12: The evening hush in Pulwama's Below village on Friday was interspersed by the cheers and whistles of spectators as the swimmers sporting blue swimming trunks dived into a newly constructed swimming pool.
The swimming competition, which was organised by the district administration Pulwama under the banner of Mission Amrit Sarovar, Meri Maati, Mera Desh, attracted spectators from several parts of the district.
Dozens of earthen lamps lit by the senior officials brightened the spot and presented an overwhelmingly beautiful site. A knot of photojournalists and videographers rushed to the area to cover the unique event that enlivened the village till late evening.
“It is for the first time that such a late evening swimming competition was organised,” said an official.
He said that the competition was organised for boys between the age group of 14 to 19. According to the official, swimmers from different zones of the district participated in the competition.
District Magistrate, Dr Basharat Qayoom told reporters that a raft of events were being organised as part of the Meri Maati, Mera Desh programme
“All the stakeholders are taking part in the programme with a heightened sense of enthusiasm,” said the DM.
The artificial pond was recently carved in the Usmanabad locality of the village under the National Rural Employment Guarantee National Act (MGNREGA) as part of Mission Amrit Sarovar. Mohammad Amir, a resident told Greater Kashmir that he had witnessed such a competition for the first time.
“We hope that the administration comes up with more such events,” he added.