Everyone needs to give his best to win this World Cup: Yuvraj Singh

“It’s been a while since we won an ICC trophy. We played two finals (of the World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023) and I think it might be the last World Cup for a couple of guys in the team,” said Yuvraj in an exclusive interview with IANS.

“I feel everybody has to put their body on the line and need to give it their all to win this World Cup. The format is different and if you reach the semi-finals stage, you will face pressure straight away in a big game. So, I feel it’s also about handling pressure too,” he said.

India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.