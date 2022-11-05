Exploring J&K’s football skills will be a priority for AIFF: Arun Malhotra

Srinagar: Arun Malhotra, a former international football player from J&K who is presently a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee, claims that the Indian football federation places a special emphasis on discovering J&K’s football talent.

Arun recently visited Kashmir and engaged with kids and different football teams. To have a firsthand look at the amenities and goings-on, he went to several sporting grounds in Srinagar city and the surrounding area.

“The newly formed AIFF body with Kalyan Choubey as President has the vision to take football to the grassroots level. Being an ambassador of AIFF, I assure you that AIFF has a special focus on developing football in J&K. I have been visiting grounds, meeting players, coaches and getting their feedback,” Arun Malhotra said.