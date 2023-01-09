FA Cup: Manchester City beat Chelsea, Stevenage shock Villa

The result was never in doubt after three goals in 15 minutes in the first half left Chelsea groggy and Pep Guardiola's team flying, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyad Mahrez, who had scored the only goal in the two sides' midweek match, netted the first goal with a thumping free kick. Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Kai Havertz seven minutes later, and Phil Foden added a third from close range after good work from Kyle Walker.