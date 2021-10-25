Facebook removes online abuse hurled at Shami after India's loss to Pak in T20 World Cup

In a statement to IANS, the social network said that no one should have to experience abuse anywhere, and "we don't want it on our platforms".

"We quickly introduced measures to remove the comments that directed abuse at an Indian cricketer and we'll continue to take action against those that violate our Community Standards," the Facebook spokesperson said.

"We have recently announced updates to our bullying and harassment policy that increases protections for all public figures," the spokesperson added.

The Virat Kohli-led side started its ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a disappointing note as it lost its opening encounter by 10 wickets, with Shami emerging as the most expensive bowler on the night, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.