Fans cheer loudly as ‘All India Police Football Tournament’ continues in Kashmir

Speaking on the occasion, VC Kashmir University thanked J&K Police for organising All India Police Football Tournament and selecting the Kashmir University ground among other venues.

She added that Kashmir University looks so lively as the matches of All India Football Tournament are being played in the University Ground.

She said that it was an honour for her to witness the Women’s Football Match. In any competition, there will be winners and losers, however, what’s important is that athletes and teams strive to do their best and learn from both their successes and failures. She stressed that more events should be organized and held at Kashmir University.