Father could only afford Rs 60 for me to train at Uppal Stadium: India pacer Siraj

Sharing an anecdote, Siraj recollected an incident when then-RCB skipper Virat Kohli had said that he would be unable to attend a dinner party hosted by the bowler at his residence because of a stiff back. But minutes later, Siraj saw Kohli get off his car and surprise him.



"I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said, 'I have a stiff back miyan, I can't come'. I told him to rest. What more could I say. But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, (Yuzvendra) Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won't come. It became news; Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki."

