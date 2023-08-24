FC Copenhagen edge past Rakow in UEFA Champions League playoff

After dispatching Qarabag FK and the Cypriot team Aris Limassol in earlier rounds, Rakow harbored dreams of gracing the Champions League group stage for the first time. However, going into Tuesday’s matchup, the Polish champions were not viewed as the favorites.

It took FC Copenhagen just over eight minutes to break the deadlock. Mohamed Elyounoussi delivered a cross that deflected off Rakow defender Bogdan Racovitan, wrong-footing goalkeeper Adnan Kovacevic at his near post, Xinhua reports.