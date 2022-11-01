FC One qualifies for semifinals of Positive Kashmir tournament

Consequently, the score at the end of the game was 5–1. The man of the match honour went to Shafkat of FC one for his efforts.

The main guest at the event was a senior coach for the sports council Javaid Ahmed.

According to the schedule, the semi-final matches of the competition will be played on Thursday, November 3 at 5 p.m. between FC One and Downtown Heroes and at 2 PM between Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Ali Jana FC.