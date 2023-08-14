FCC Surasyar lifts SPL trophy

Budgam: The Surasyar Premier League -SPL cricket tournament concluded on Sunday at Khudwani cricket ground Surasyar Chadoora where the final match was played between PCC Surasyar and LCC Dadompora.

A statement said that Additional Secretary to Govt Youth Services and Sports Department (YSS) Raja Waseem was the chief guest on the occasion. The cricket tournament was sponsored by Sajad Medicos Surasyar herein more than one dozen teams participated.

LCC Dadaompora smashed 171 runs in 20 overs. Ishfaq from LCC Dadaompora made 51 runs. The players of FCC Surasyar played well and there was a neck-to-neck fight at the end. Due to loose fielding from LCC Dadaompora, the FCC Surasyar players managed to get around two to three boundaries in their kitty which helped them to win the match. Parvaiz Ahmad Parra from the Surasyar team smashed several sixes and boundaries and made 70 runs. Raja Waseem Additional Secretary to Govt YSS, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat Chairman RTI Movement, Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir -TAAK, Irfan Manzoor Under Secretary General Administration Department, SHO Chadoora, Zonal Officer YSS Chadoora, Mustaffa Masoodi owner Adfar Spices, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Coordinator RTI Movement Budgam and local PRI members and elders gave away trophies and mementoes along with cash awards to the winners and runner up teams.