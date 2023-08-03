FCIK seeks Govt intervention in resolving NPA issue

"While expressing anguish over recent bank action against a borrower, whose account was reportedly downgraded just five months back, FCIK said that such an action was fraught with severe consequences on the relations and mutual trust of entrepreneurs with the bank. The brewing anger expressed by masses on social media over the forcible eviction of a 95-year-old lady from her residential house, in the instant case, should be read by the bank authorities as writing on the wall."

"The action has also caused shockwaves across the entrepreneurial community with prospective entrepreneurs seriously thinking of abandoning their plans to adopt entrepreneurship as their means of livelihood. If the bank justified the attachment of collateral security within 6 months of the failure of an entrepreneur to serve interest for any reason, then why has there been leniency in the recovery of loans from outside businessmen against whom there is a whopping outstanding amount of Rs 6044.03 crore as NPA, as officially declared on June 30," questioned FCIK in a statement adding that in some of the cases, money of J&K Bank is pending recovery for a decade or so. While the amount in NPA with outside enterprises accounted for 58% of total deposits made by people from outside J&K, the total NPA balance of Rs 3412.10 crore against the borrowers of J&K accounted for just 3% deposited by the people of J&K with the bank.