Field Archery coaching camp concludes at RP School

Srinagar, Sep 6: A week-long Field Archery Coaching Camp concluded here at RP School Malla Bagh.
A statement said that girls from 3rd to 5th standard participated in the camp. The closing cum prize distribution ceremony was attended by its Principal Sajid Ur Rehman Mir and the General Secretary of the Association.
Principal RP School distributed trophies among winners of the coaching camp and thanked the association for organising such camps, especially for female folks.
“All the participants who participated in the said coaching camp will be awarded with Appreciation Medal and Certificate,” said Vice President of the Field Archery Association while presenting a vote of thanks.
The coaching camp was organised by the Field Archery Association of Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis Field Archery Association of India and in collaboration with RP School Malla Bagh Srinagar.