FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP | Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Wellington: Amanda Ilestedt's late winner helped Sweden beat South Africa 2-1 in Group G opener of the FIFA Women's World Cup at Wellington Regional Stadium, here on Sunday.

Hildah Magaia's 48th-minute goal had South Africa on course for their first Women’s World Cup points, but goals from Fridolina Rolfo (65') and Ilestedt (90') secured a victory for third-ranked Swedes.

With this win, Sweden became the first nation at this year's tournament to come from behind to claim all three points.

It was a tense first half that saw Sweden dominate possession but struggle to create any clear-cut chances outside of a few brief moments from a string of corners.