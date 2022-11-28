FIFA World Cup | Cameroon rally to hold Serbia in 6-goal thriller

It was a classic intercontinental encounter and a great contest between two different styles. It looked to be Serbia’s game but Cameroon got better and stronger as the game went on and no one knew right up until the last few seconds who would take three points, in the end, the 3-3 draw was a fair reflection of the thrilling game.

Serbia started brightly and Mitrovic twice went close to giving his side the lead. The Fulham striker struck the post inside the first ten minutes, setting the tone for a match that would soon turn into a goal-packed blockbuster.

However, Cameroon took the lead much against the run of play when Nicolas N’Koulou flicked on a corner and Castelletto tapped home from close range for his first international goal in the 29th minute.