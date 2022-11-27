[ FIFA World Cup ] Costa Rica recover from Spain drubbing to register shocking win over Japan

Doha (Qatar): Costa Rica recovered from the 7-0 hammering they got at the hands of Spain to pull off a shocking 1-0 win over Japan to leave the Group E qualification race wide open in the FIFA World Cup here.

In Sunday’s first of the four matches, Keysher Fuller took full advantage of a defensive lapse to score in the 81st minute and keep their dream of reaching the last-16 knockout stage alive.

Japan failed to maintain the same level of play that fetched them a stunning win over Germany, who face Spain later on Sunday. Now all four teams have a chance to qualify for the last 16 stage.