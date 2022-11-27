Sports

[ FIFA World Cup ] Costa Rica recover from Spain drubbing to register shocking win over Japan

Costa Rica players celebrate Keysher Fuller's goal against Japan in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Sunday. ANI
IANS

Doha (Qatar): Costa Rica recovered from the 7-0 hammering they got at the hands of Spain to pull off a shocking 1-0 win over Japan to leave the Group E qualification race wide open in the FIFA World Cup here.

In Sunday’s first of the four matches, Keysher Fuller took full advantage of a defensive lapse to score in the 81st minute and keep their dream of reaching the last-16 knockout stage alive.

Japan failed to maintain the same level of play that fetched them a stunning win over Germany, who face Spain later on Sunday. Now all four teams have a chance to qualify for the last 16 stage.

