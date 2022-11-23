FIFA World Cup | Croatia downplay high expectations after goalless draw against Morocco

"Prior to the 2018 World Cup, our ambition was to pass the group. It is the same now," he added. "But we would be a dangerous opponent if we pass the group."

Head coach Zlatko Dalic also refused to make a comparison between the team now and the one four years ago, as it is now "a new national team with a lot of new players."

"We are not totally satisfied with the result today. We had control and possession, but didn't create enough decisive opportunities or go forward as we wanted to," said Dalic.

"Morocco was an opponent that is compact and well-prepared for us. They waited for us to make mistakes and used our weak spots," he added. "They were faster than us in some cases, so we were afraid of their counterattacks. We were missing a bit of courage."

"But we are moving on, and we will fight until the last minute."