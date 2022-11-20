[FIFA WORLD CUP] Messi, Ronaldo come together for first-ever joint promotion

Doha (Qatar): Considered to be two of the greatest players of this generation Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined forces to produce one of the most iconic images in football history.

The image was shared by both footballers on the eve of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, through their Instagram accounts.

While some social media users called it "iconic", others hailed it as the "picture of the century".

With both of them sharing 12 Ballon d'Or's between them, Ronaldo and Messi came together for a promotion campaign by Louis Vuitton ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.