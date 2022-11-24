FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo scores as Portugal survive to quell Ghana 3-2

Doha (Qatar): Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups as Portugal survived a few anxious moments to overcome African side Ghana 3-2 in a Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 here on Thursday.



After the two teams remained goalless till an hour into the match, Portugal earned a penalty when Ronaldo was brought down inside the box by Mohammed Sslisu. Ronaldo himself stepped up to convert the penalty and make it 1-0 for Portugal in the 65th minute.



The 37-year-old became the second oldest player after Cameroon's Roger Milla to score a goal in the World Cup and also the third player to be both his country's oldest and youngest goalscorer at the World Cup.

Croatia's Ivica Olic and Denmark's Michael Laudrup are the other two.