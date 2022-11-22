FIFA World Cup | Saudi Arabia shock Argentina 2-1 in Group C opener

On Tuesday, none of the 88,012 spectators at the Losail stadium, the arena which will host the final on December 18, had the faintest of thoughts of the Asian minnows upstaging their famous rivals when the match kicked off. But in the end, an upset result did happen, with Saudi Arabia walking away with full points thanks to goals from Saleh Al and Salem Al Dawsari.

The match had everything you could have asked for which kept everyone on their toes.