Final phase of LG’s Rolling Trophy starts in Jammu

Srinagar: The final phase of LG’s Rolling Trophy cricket tournament was inaugurated on Monday at Khel Gaon Jammu.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports. Hundreds of young cricketers and senior officials of the Department were present at the colourful inaugural ceremony of the tournament.
10 district teams of the Jammu division are participating in this phase of the cricket tournament.
In the first match of the inaugural day, Doda won the toss and was elected to field against the district Poonch. Both the teams scored equally, getting equal points.