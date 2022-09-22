Finally, athletes in Kashmir have access to international-standard facilities

Srinagar: The refurbished International quality historic Bakshi Stadium is a dream come true for Kashmiri athletes and is quickly becoming a go-to destination for them.

Since Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha, opened the stadium on August 5 for Kashmiri athletes following a huge refurbishment, the stadium has drawn a big number of youth and professional teams for daily training.

The stadium has its own history and is one of J&K’s major stadiums, having held many high-profile events since it was first inaugurated on September 17, 1960, by then-J&K Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Muhammed.

The stadium has undergone several upgrades and renovations over the years, the most recent being in 2008 when J&K hosted the Santosh Trophy football competition.