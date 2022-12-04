Finals of Lawyers’ Cricket tournament inaugurated at Jammu

Jammu, Dec 4: Final Day of the lawyers’ cricket tournament was inaugurated by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti and Advocate General DC Raina.
As per the statement, President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association M K Bhardwaj (Sr. Adv) along with office bearers, S Mohinder Pal Singh PalliAdv, Vice President through Video conference online, Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh Cashier, Rohit Sharma President YLA, Gagandeep Singh VP YLA and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA, Jammu welcomed and greeted the Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti and Advocate General DC Raina by presenting the bouquets.
Judges also tried their hands in the field of cricket by playing some shots. They appreciated the step taken by the Association in organizing such events, which give some time of leisure for entertainment and rejuvenation to the Lawyers who are otherwise very busy in their professional work.
Sixth Day Matches
2nd Semi Final match was played between Sachin XI and Manhas Warriors XI, in which Sachin XI after winning the toss chose to bat first. Sachin XI scored 73 runs in the quota of 10 overs. Surjeet Singh Andotra and Nirmal Singh were the highest scorers with 20 runs each and Sachin scored 10 runs, while Sohit took 1 Wicket. Chasing the target Manhas Warriors XI scored 74 runs. Sohit was the highest scorer with 36 runs, Vishal scored 11 runs while Nirmal Singh and Sachin Sharma took 1 wicket each. Manhas Warriors XI won the match with 8 runs and entered the final with Legal ‘A’ Star.
Women Advocates Cricket Match
For the first time, a women advocates match was played between Anshuja Power Girls XI and Deepika XI, in which Deepika XI after winning the toss batted first and scored 38 runs in 8 Overs. DeepikaMahajan was the highest scorer with 26 runs, whereas Pooja scored 12 while AnshujaTak took a maiden over, SupriyaChouhan and MehrukhSyden took 1 wicket each. Chasing the target Anshuja Power Girls XI scored 40 runs. Surbhi Gupta was the highest scorer with 27 runs, DeepaliArora score 8 runs and DeepikaMahajan took 1 wicket each for Deepika XI. Anshuja Power Girls XI won the match with 9 wickets and Surbhi Gupta was declared as a cricketer of the match.
Final
Final was played between Legal ‘A’ Star and Manhas Warriors XI, in which Legal ‘A’ Star after winning the toss bat first. Legal ‘A’ Star scored 156 runs in the allotted 15 Overs. Sheroz was the highest scorer with 36, whereas PranavKohli and A.P. Singh scored 33 runs each while Brigeshwar took 2 wickets, Akhil and Vishal took 1 wicket each. Chasing the target Manhas Warriors XI scored 112 runs. ChanderDev Singh was the highest scorer with 45 runs, Piyush score 21 runs while Sheroz took 2 wickets, Sanjay and JahanziabHamal took 1 Wicket each. The Legal ‘A’ Star won the final match with 44 Runs.