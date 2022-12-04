Finals of Lawyers’ Cricket tournament inaugurated at Jammu

As per the statement, President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association M K Bhardwaj (Sr. Adv) along with office bearers, S Mohinder Pal Singh PalliAdv, Vice President through Video conference online, Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh Cashier, Rohit Sharma President YLA, Gagandeep Singh VP YLA and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA, Jammu welcomed and greeted the Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti and Advocate General DC Raina by presenting the bouquets.

Judges also tried their hands in the field of cricket by playing some shots. They appreciated the step taken by the Association in organizing such events, which give some time of leisure for entertainment and rejuvenation to the Lawyers who are otherwise very busy in their professional work.