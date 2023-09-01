First ever ‘Climate Cup’ Football tournament begins in Leh

During the tournament, environmentally conscious practices, including the use of recycled jerseys, electric vehicles for transportation, promotion of sustainable local products, etc. will be followed. Similarly, a women’s exhibition football match will be played too.

Environmentally conscious kits crafted from recycled materials, symbolizing the dedication to promoting responsible tourism and production practices, were launched by the dignitaries on the occasion.

According to the organisers, ‘Climate Cup 2023’ Football tournament aims to provide a platform for players to exhibit their skills and foster a sense of responsibility towards saving the environment. The tournament is also implementing zero polythene and minimal waste policies. Furthermore, clothing and other logistical requirements to be used in the event have been made of recycled materials.