First ever ‘Climate Cup’ Football tournament begins in Leh
Kargil, Sep 1: First-of-its-kind Climate Cup Football Tournament - 2023 commenced in Leh on Friday.
The first-ever professional football event Climate Cup will be held at the Open Stadium in Spituk, Leh, which stands at an altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level.
This stadium, constructed under the Khelo India programme, boasts of being one of the highest football stadiums globally. The pitch features an astroturf, specially designed to endure the region’s extreme weather conditions. The seven-day-long football sporting event will be held from September 1-7.
The 'Climate Cup 2023’ football tournament, is India’s first zero polythene, minimal waste football event featuring teams from Ladakh as well as from other national clubs. The participating teams include the UT Ladakh team, 1 Ladakh FC, Delhi FC, and Tibetan National Sports Association Team.
During the tournament, environmentally conscious practices, including the use of recycled jerseys, electric vehicles for transportation, promotion of sustainable local products, etc. will be followed. Similarly, a women’s exhibition football match will be played too.
Environmentally conscious kits crafted from recycled materials, symbolizing the dedication to promoting responsible tourism and production practices, were launched by the dignitaries on the occasion.
According to the organisers, ‘Climate Cup 2023’ Football tournament aims to provide a platform for players to exhibit their skills and foster a sense of responsibility towards saving the environment. The tournament is also implementing zero polythene and minimal waste policies. Furthermore, clothing and other logistical requirements to be used in the event have been made of recycled materials.
Briefing the media, regarding the Climate Cup Football Tournament 2023, scheduled from Sept 1-7, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson said that the aim and objectives of the first-of-its-kind Climate Cup 2023, to be played at an altitude of 11000ft, and focused on being an environmentally conscious tournament and sending a message of the impact of climate change on the ecologically fragile environment of Ladakh, along with fostering the growth of football in the nascent UT Ladakh and nurturing new talents.
Secretary Sports UT Ladakh Ravinder Kumar said that the event aims to showcase the sincerity and seriousness of UT Ladakh in imbibing and practising sustainable practices along with combating climate change impact through its various initiatives and achieving carbon-neutral goals.