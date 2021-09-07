First-ever YSS Cup 2021 launched

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar, on Tuesday e-launched the first ever ‘YSS Cup’ 2021 at Khail Gaon, Nagrota.

All the 20 district contingents participated in the e-launching of the sports extravaganza through virtual mode.

Speaking about this important initiative of the government, Alok Kumar said, ‘’The YSS Cup 2021 is the brainchild of J&K’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha which is aimed at to tap sports talent of young boys and girls at panchayat level by providing them the best possible opportunities.’’ He stated that such initiatives are being taken up to channelize the talent and energy of JK youth in a positive direction.

Deputy Director, department of Youth Services & Sports, Jatinder Mishra, DYSSO, Jammu and other senior officers of the department were present.

Pertinently, four games including Cricket, Volleyball, Kabbadi and Kho-Kho have been kept for choice of both students and non-students for taking part in the events.

A total of 21360 teams from different panchayats of the UT are taking part in the Inter-Panchayat Block Level competitions involving more than 3 lakh 10 thousand youth.

Meanwhile, Director Youth Services and Sports Department, Gazanfar Ali, also participated in the e-launching of the mega event from Khanmoh panchayat of district Srinagar along with District Development Council member Srinagar, Aijaz Hussain Rather, Joint Director, YSS Kashmir, Bashir Ahmed and DYSSO Srinagar, Balbir Singh.

Also, Principal Secretary along with Director Youth Services and Sports, Gazanfar Ali e-inaugurated inter-panchayat Block Level YSS Cup 2021 at Block Bhalla in Doda District. The inaugural function was presided over by Novsheen Rishu, Block Development Chairperson, Bhalla block. Nearly, 210 boys from all 17 Panchayats of block Bhalla participated in the discipline of Volleyball competition.