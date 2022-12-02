First girl from J&K to represent India at Junior World Wushu Championship

Srinagar, Dec 2: Ayeera Chisti, a Wushu champion from Srinagar, will make history when she represents India as the first-ever female from J&K at the Junior World Wushu Championship in Indonesia.
Ayeera Chisti and the rest of the Indian delegation departed from New Delhi on Friday to travel to Indonesia for the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship, which will take place from December 2 to December 11. Ayeera is the first girl from J&K to be selected for the international competition, making her the first representative of J&K in the event.
At the recent International Wushu Championship in Georgia, Ayeera won gold for India. Ayeera has consistently received medals at the national level and has participated in a number of national-level camps.
Ayeera was selected for the World Championship during the selection process conducted by Wushu Association of India in Meerut. After that Ayeera also bagged a medal in the Wushu National Women’s League held in J&K.
Terming it a great achievement and a proud moment for him, Ayeera’s father Rais Chisti said,” It is a proud moment for my whole family and me. I am really proud of my daughter who is the first ever girl from J&K to achieve this feat. She along with the rest of the team departed from New Delhi for Indonesia today.”
“She has already proven her mettle at the National and International levels. This is a bigger stage and I am confident that she will shine in this event as well,” Ayeera’s father said.
Ayeera’s Coach Asif has thanked the Wushu Association of India and Kuldeep Handoo CEO of Wushu Association of J&K for the support and for making it a reality.
“Thank you so much, everyone, for recognising the real talent, it is like a dream come true for a coach like me. Despite many hardships and hurdles, we did it again. Still, many targets have to achieve,” Asif said.
CEO Wushu Association of J&K, Kuldeep Handoo termed Ayeera a highly talented athlete who has got all the abilities to make it big.
“She is a highly talented athlete and has been winning medals at the National level on regular basis. She won a medal in Georgia and was selected for the World Junior during selection held in Meerut,” Handoo, the Dronacharya awardee coach, said.
“This is big and I am hopeful that Ayeera finishes on the podium to make everyone proud,” he added.