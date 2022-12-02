First girl from J&K to represent India at Junior World Wushu Championship

Ayeera Chisti and the rest of the Indian delegation departed from New Delhi on Friday to travel to Indonesia for the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship, which will take place from December 2 to December 11. Ayeera is the first girl from J&K to be selected for the international competition, making her the first representative of J&K in the event.

At the recent International Wushu Championship in Georgia, Ayeera won gold for India. Ayeera has consistently received medals at the national level and has participated in a number of national-level camps.