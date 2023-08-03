‘First National Sports University of country allocated to Manipur’

He said that unlike the previous governments who had a 'Look East Policy', the current Narendra Modi government has adopted an 'Act East Policy' under which special emphasis has been given to sports infrastructure in the North-East region.

"In an oral reply to a Parliament question on Sports Infrastructure Facilities in North East Region, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that with the shift from 'Look East Policy' to 'Act East Policy,' the Government has given special emphasis and impetus to sports infrastructure in the North-east region," Anurag Thakur said.