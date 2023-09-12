Flamboyant all-rounder Nasir Lone aims to represent Team India

Bandipora: After taking part in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp in Bangalore, Nasir Lone, a young all-rounder from Bandipora in north Kashmir, has his sights set on playing for India.
Lone, a 26-year-old medical graduate, began playing cricket with a local team in the area called BCC. He has since worked his way up to earning the moniker “Nasir Kohli” for his fine batting technique and aggressive performances.
Lone missed the under-14 and under-16 seasons due to a lack of awareness about professional cricket as he played locally in the district SK sports stadium, unaware of what was to come next.
In the meantime, he found a mentor in Raja Waseem, a local cricketer and coach, who guided him to pursue his passion.
Lone then went on to make his debut for the Jammu and Kashmir under-19 team in 2014 and played both four-day and one-day matches.
He was then selected for the North Zone from among five states given his consistent performances.
He also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premier T20 and one-day competitions.
Lone said he has been consistent in his performances and has always tried to give his best. He credited his family for their unwavering support and encouragement.
“The Journey has continued since,” Nasir says. “My family has always supported me and motivated me to follow my dreams.”
Lone’s talent did not go unnoticed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts, who invited him for trials with a few franchises.
He made it to the auctions in 2021 and 2022 but remained unsold. However, he said the experience was invaluable as he got to meet and learn from many international players.
“I met a lot of international players, and the experience has helped me to grow professionally,” he says. “I learned a lot from them about how to improve my skills and fitness.”
Lone’s journey is not over yet. He was recently selected for one of the elite NCA camps in Bangalore, where eight “emerging fast bowler all-rounders” from across India were shortlisted for grooming.
Lone said the camp was aimed at “keeping an eye” on the potential candidates for the national team, and that they might be called back in two months.
Lone said he is hopeful of playing for Team India someday. He said he is working hard on his skills and fitness and is ready to face any challenge that comes his way.
“I have a dream of playing for India, and I am working hard to achieve it,” he says. “I am ready for any opportunity that comes my way.”