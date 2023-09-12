Flamboyant all-rounder Nasir Lone aims to represent Team India

Bandipora: After taking part in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp in Bangalore, Nasir Lone, a young all-rounder from Bandipora in north Kashmir, has his sights set on playing for India.

Lone, a 26-year-old medical graduate, began playing cricket with a local team in the area called BCC. He has since worked his way up to earning the moniker “Nasir Kohli” for his fine batting technique and aggressive performances.

Lone missed the under-14 and under-16 seasons due to a lack of awareness about professional cricket as he played locally in the district SK sports stadium, unaware of what was to come next.

In the meantime, he found a mentor in Raja Waseem, a local cricketer and coach, who guided him to pursue his passion.

Lone then went on to make his debut for the Jammu and Kashmir under-19 team in 2014 and played both four-day and one-day matches.