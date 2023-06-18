Floodlights breathe fresh life into night sports activities in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 17: Over the past several years, night sports activities have increased in Kashmir thanks to the installation of floodlights at numerous stadiums around the valley.
Sporting enthusiasts claimed that during the past few years, the number of sporting activities in Kashmir that are conducted under light has risen. According to them, football and cricket games are being played all over the UT.
According to Umar Farooq, a football fan from the outskirts of Hazratbal, football and cricket matches have started to take place after sunset, which was previously only a pipe dream.
“I have myself participated in such events, particularly football in Srinagar’s TRC Turf Stadium. This has given us a better opportunity as the youth can join these events without missing their daily engagements like education and office. In addition to Srinagar turf, many stadiums in downtown and Ganderbal have been equipped with floodlights which is a good sign,” Umar said.
In 2019, TRC Turf Stadium Srinagar became the first-ever outdoor sports facility in J&K where floodlights were installed. In the next few years, floodlights were installed in over 40 stadiums and playfields all over J&K, including areas like Kupwara, Bandipora, Reasi, and Poonch.
The local youth from Downtown said that floodlights have been installed in many stadiums, which used to be a dream.
“After the installation of floodlights in Stadiums like Gani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal in the heart of the city, the sports activities have picked up during evening time. We have played multiple night sports events,” said Sajid, a local from downtown.
The night sports events in Old City stadiums like Radapora and Anjum Ground Qamarwari, and ChinkralMohalla Stadium have helped in picking up the sports activities there. The locals said that it has helped the youth from other areas to join in.
The sports activities under floodlights have not only picked up in Srinagar but in other parts of Kashmir as well. Officials said that in North Kashmir Khushaal Stadium, Bandipora's SK Stadium the floodlights have helped in keeps the activities alive.
In addition to the promotion of football, the installation of floodlights in the Synthetic Hockey Field Polo Ground, Rugby Field Polo Ground, and Cricket field TRC Ground has helped in the promotion of other sports as well.
In addition to players, the spectators are getting new opportunities to engage and enjoy the sports.