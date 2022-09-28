Floodlights in stadiums give new life to sports in J&K

Srinagar: Gone are the days when sunset used to bring all sports activities to halt. Installation of hi-tech floodlights in stadiums has given new lease of life to sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, TRC Turf Stadium Srinagar became first-ever outdoor sports facility in J&K where floodlights were installed.

Within four to five years, J&K Administration through J&K Sports Council has installed floodlight in around 41 stadiums, and playfields all over J&K including far flung areas like Kupwara, Bandipora, Reasi and Poonch.

And nine more facilities work of installing the high-end lights is in progress making the total to 50 facilities that would be equipped with floodlights.

With almost all the top stadiums and playfields equipped with night playing facility now, the night events, particularly in cricket and football, are becoming rage among the local youth.

The tournaments are being held on regular basis with scores of spectators turning up to enjoy the sports under lights.